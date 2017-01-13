'The Walking Dead' News: AMC Releases New Teaser Photos and Synopsis for Second Half of Season 7

With still a month to go before the second half of "The Walking Dead" season 7 premieres, its network, AMC, has already released several teasers as well as the synopsis of the series.

AMC/Gene PageTeaser photo for the second half premiere of "The Walking Dead" season 7.

AMC released several photos that give fans a hint of what to expect when the post-apocalyptic zombie-themed TV series resumes next month. Along with the teaser photos, the synopsis of the upcoming premiere was also revealed.

According to the synopsis, fans of "The Walking Dead" will see a war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) unfold, which gives everyone hope after spending the first half of season 7 watching Negan force people to live under his terms. As for the preparations for war, the synopsis hints that the characters of the show will work on gathering people and supplies in the fight against Negan's rule.

Rick's group will finally discover that there is a much bigger world than what they thought and bigger than what they have ever witnessed. It will become more apparent that Alexandria will not be enough to totally defeat Negan. Since they are preparing for war, they are going to need more people, and the numbers that the Kingdom and Hilltop can add will be a huge help.

Though most of the people they will encounter have the same goal of defeating Negan, getting their support will not be easy. Just like how Rick felt before, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) want to avoid bloodshed, and the synopsis suggests that convincing them to join the war will be painstaking.

The synopsis assures fans that there will be new faces and new survivors to be encountered "in incredible places." Unfortunately, there will still be an element of betrayal in the story. But despite the new challenges, the synopsis hints that Rick will remain positive as he will witness more people coming together under one rallying call – to defeat Negan.

The second half of "The Walking Dead" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. on AMC.