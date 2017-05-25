'The Walking Dead' News, Spoilers: Who Among the Characters From Season 1 Will Stay Alive in Season 8?

Since the debut season of "The Walking Dead," fans have seen many of its characters come and go. The zombie apocalypse series premiered in 2010, showing what happened weeks after the undead started to take over the world.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC"The Walking Dead" season 8 will see an all-out war between Rick and Negan.

The first season of the series introduced Rick Grimes, as he stumbled upon a group of fellow survivors in Atlanta which included his wife and son.

After its seventh run, many of the characters introduced in the series have already been killed off. Since most of the survivors introduced in season 1 are already long dead by now, fans of the series wonder who among the remaining characters from the debut season will be the next to die.

Today, five characters from season 1 are still alive but will be in danger as season 8 premieres. Although the creators of the series have not yet given word about the fate of these characters, fans still cannot help but speculate that at least one of them will leave the series soon.

Carl Grimes, Rick's son, is speculated to stay in the series since he still has a lot of growing up to do. In the series, he has survived several near-death experiences. Also, his eagerness to take down Negan suggests that he still has a lot to offer to the series.

As for Rick, it looks like season 8 will end with him still being alive. Fans speculate that being the leader of Alexandria, he will continue to be the glue that will hold all of the survivors together in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Morgan Jones seems unstable heading into the war with Negan. In the previous season, Benjamin's death took a toll on him, causing him to want to kill every member of the Saviors. There are speculations that since he already has little to live for, it is possible for him to sacrifice his own life when the battle against the Saviors resumes. Speculations about his death are also rife since at this point in the "Walking Dead" comics, the character is already dead.

Aside from the three, Carol Peletier and Daryl Dixon are two of the longest-standing characters in the series. Fans are confident that the two will not die anytime soon in the show, considering their strength and skills.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres in October on AMC.