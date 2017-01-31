'The Walking Dead' Season 7 Spoilers: Sneak Peek Shows Rick Convincing Ezekiel to Join the War Versus Negan

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With only few weeks left before the mid-season premiere of "The Walking Dead's" seventh installment, a new trailer has been released and it shows Rick (Andrew Lincoln) trying to persuade Ezekiel (Khary Payton) to join them in the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

AMCSneak peek for the mid-season premiere of 'The Walking Dead' season 7.

As has been earlier reported, "The Walking Dead" will resume with Rick gearing up for war. Earlier this month, AMC had already released the synopsis for the mid-season premiere and it is apparent that a war is being waged.

However, it could be a painstaking endeavour. That's why Rick is determined to muster all possible supplies and, more importantly, gather fighters that he can get on his side to stand a chance against Negan's strong army.

True enough, in the latest trailer of "The Walking Dead," Rick can be seen facing Ezekiel and dropping words to convince him and his community to stand with them. "Alexandria, Hilltop, The Kingdom – our communities have something in common, we all serve the saviours. ... Together, we can beat them. Join us," Rick tells Ezekiel.

According to the synopsis, convincing Ezekiel and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) can be another difficult task since they both want to avoid bloodshed. Fans of "The Walking Dead" know that Rick used to have the same thinking. But with the brutal death of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) in the season 7 premiere, Rick realized that more blood will spill if Negan is remained unchallenged.

Speaking of the season 7 premiere, it looks like the controversy about its level of violence has not ended yet. Some fans disapproved of its brutal approach and wanted producers to tone it down.

However, showrunner Scott M. Gimple defended their approach and explained that it was done for a reason. Gimple also manifested that his team will not shy away from that storytelling approach.

Gimple told Entertainment Weekly: "The awfulness of what happened to the characters was very specific to that episode and the beginning of this whole new story. ... There was a purpose of traumatizing these characters to a point where maybe they would have been docile for the rest of their lives, which was Negan's point."

On a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln expressed his opinion on the show's controversial storytelling, echoing Gimple's point.

"[Gimple] wanted people to want more than [war between Rick and Negan] — to really feel that they wanted justice, and then to also acknowledge the cost of what had happened and why they were willing to risk it all again while realizing that they were putting many, many, many lives back in the firing line," Lincoln explained.

"The Walking Dead" season 7 returns on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. on AMC.