'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Adam Newman Returns; Who Is the Father of Juliet's Baby?

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless A promotional photo for the CBS' "The Young and The Restless."

"The Young and the Restless" viewers might see a familiar face in the coming episodes. The son of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Hope Adams (Signy Coleman), Victor Adam Newman Jr. (Michael Muhney), may find his way back to the Genoa City but with a bit of a twist.

"The Young and the Restless" spoilers suggest that Victor Adam will probably be back on the show. When he returns, he could have amnesia and would reunite with his wife, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan). A reunion is possible even with amnesia, as he could fall in love with his wife all over again, and this will likely have fans swooning in the process.

The last time viewers saw Victor Adam (then-Justin Hartley) on screen, he was tied up in a cabin after Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) shot him with a tranquilizer gun. She revealed that she had not really forgiven him and that she framed him.

When his wife, Chelsea, and brother, Nicholas Christian "Nick" Newman (Joshua Morrow), returned, the cabin suddenly exploded. Later, the DNA evidence confirmed that Victor Adam was apparently one of the victims of the explosion.

The July 4 episode of "The Young and the Restless" will feature Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) wanting to know about Jordan Wilde's (Darnell Kirkwood) past friendship with Chelsea. Scotty Grainger (Daniel Hall), on the other hand, gazes at Abby Newman's (Melissa Ordway) bathing suit, while Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) announces a big fireworks display.

One major issue that emerges on "The Young and the Restless" in the coming weeks will be Juliet Helton's (Laur Allen) pregnancy as Ethan "Cane" Ashby (Daniel Goddard) demands a paternity test. Interestingly, the latter is not the biological father of Juliet's baby.

"The Young and the Restless" airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.