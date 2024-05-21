Home News Ex-psychic blasts Fox News host Jesse Watters for interviewing witch: 'Doctrines of demons' 'I like you, witch'

A former psychic who repented of witchcraft to become a Christian hit out at Fox News for the third time since January after host Jesse Watters interviewed a self-proclaimed witch on his primetime show Monday.

Jenn Nizza, an author and podcaster who runs Ex-PsychicSaved.com, told The Christian Post that Watters and Fox News appear to be "chronically, at this point, promoting witchcraft."

Watters interviewed a witch named Mia Banducci, who also goes by the name "Mia Magik."

"I like you, witch," Watters said at one point during the interview, which touched on Banducci's "rage ritual." Footage of the ritual, which has gone viral on social media in recent days, depicts women screaming in the woods while smacking the ground with sticks to release their "sacred rage" in a "safe space."

Why are women so angry? Rage ritual leader and witch, Mia Magik, explains how she’s helping women get it all out. pic.twitter.com/LHgZnQ8eW7 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 21, 2024

According to her website, Banducci offers retreats for as much as $4,444 in California or $8,000 in France. Customers can also experience a guided "at-home rage ritual" for $47.

Banducci also offers a six-week "Witch School" that purports to offer a crash course in occult practices such as "circle casting," communicating with "spirit animals," casting spells, chakra balancing, astrology, and various other rituals to obtain one's own desires. The course runs for $333, or three monthly payments of $133.

Watters' interview with Banducci follows an interview he did in January with the "English Psychic" Paula Roberts, who discerned the country's political future with tarot cards.

In April, "Fox & Friends" brought on astrologer Susan Miller to explain to hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones how the solar eclipse could affect someone's entire life for at least six months. She also offered broad predictions for each of the "Fox & Friends" anchors based on their astrological charts.

Nizza condemned such practices as "doctrines of demons," and emphasized the danger she believes Fox News is posing to their viewers by platforming such practices uncritically, especially given Banducci's implication that people can heal from trauma by engaging in witchcraft.

"A lot of people are angry, they're depressed, they're sad," Banducci told Watters. "They're afraid, they're uncertain. And women, in particular, come to my retreats and experiences to help themselves heal."

Banducci went on to note that she agreed with Watters' assertion in his recent book that the father often serves as the common denominator for many issues regarding self-esteem and self-sabotage.

Nizza claimed that Banducci's solutions are not solutions at all despite their hefty price tag, and that healing can only be found in Jesus Christ and in the fatherhood of God.

"The problem with this is that, one, you're pointing to something demonic — you're pointing to man, and you're pointing to the devil — to heal from trauma wounds, and it can't heal," she said. "Beating the earth until you're blue in the face cannot heal you; opening demonic doors by going to something that's led by a witch leads to further oppression, so you're going to the problem for the solution."

"This is such a complete disgusting demonic contradiction, opposite of God's Word, and that's the agenda," Nizza said. "The money is the icing on the cake, because you're not going to have the devil without money. It's going to cost you and cost you, and you're going to be that little hamster on the wheel. That's what it is, because there's not any solution. There's no true healing. Demons don't heal. Demons don't care about your daddy issues. They don't care. They just want you to stay away from God."

Nizza maintained that the devil can use things such as a primetime news show to lead people astray.

"Whatever he has to do to lead you away from the truth, which is Jesus Christ: the only true solution to every problem, specifically sin," she said. "And that's what this is."

Nizza previously told CP that she is getting "fed up" with Fox News for repeatedly broadcasting and making light of occultism, and accused the cable news channel of pushing a "demonic agenda." During a TikTok video released in April following the astrology segment on "Fox & Friends," she begged the channel to stop hosting practitioners of divination, which is forbidden in Deuteronomy 18:10-12 as "detestable" before God.

"Fox News, do me a favor: please stop putting diviners on your channel, I'm begging you," she said, adding that "the devil is using you guys" to put divination in the minds of people who are simply trying to watch the news.

"This is what the devil does; this is his agenda," she said. "I understand the desire for ratings and for money, but you're not going to take that with you when you go. I would really think about that: serving God and pleasing God, not man."

Last July, an investigation by The Blaze revealed that Fox Corporation was willing to match Fox News employee donations of up to $1,000 to a number of far-left organizations, including The Satanic Temple.

Fox News never publicly addressed the revelation that emerged from multiple sources within the company, though it removed The Satanic Temple from its giving portal days after Blaze Media founder Glenn Beck broadcast the story.