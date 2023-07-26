'Slap in the face of Christians': Fox News employees lament matching donations to Satanic Temple

Fox News donated money to several left-leaning advocacy organizations, including The Satanic Temple, according to a recent report, as the network comes under fire for its behind-the-scenes embrace of LGBT ideology and other progressive causes.

Fox News has developed a reputation as the go-to media outlet for conservative Americans. However, whistleblowers who either currently work at or once worked at the media outlet recently told Blaze Media that Fox News’ parent company is willing to match donations of up to $1,000 to several left-wing advocacy groups through its “Fox Giving” app.

Blaze Media’s Director of Programming Rikki Ratliff-Feldman spoke with two Fox News employees and one former Fox News producer who revealed that the company matches donations to three notoriously liberal advocacy organizations: abortion provider Planned Parenthood, LGBT activist group the Trevor Project and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Fox also matches donations to The Satanic Temple, which is known for its After School Satan Club launched to counter the Good News Club.

The Christian Post reached out to Fox News for comment and will update this piece when a response is received.

Screenshots provided in the Blaze report back up the whistleblowers’ accounts. A close-up screenshot of the company portal’s page offering employees the opportunity to donate to Planned Parenthood describes the company as “a respected leader in educating Americans about reproductive and sexual health.” The portal makes no mention of the company’s role in performing nearly 400,000 abortions in fiscal year 2021-'22.

As for the Southern Poverty Law Center, the organization came under fire last month for listing the parental rights group Moms for Liberty on its “hate map” alongside the Ku Klux Klan. The SPLC has developed a reputation for labeling opponents of progressive ideology as “hate groups.”

Ratliff-Feldman reported that “I watched [one] source physically log in to their company portal, at Myfox.okta.com to confirm the giving app and to see some of the questionable charities and the donation match option for myself to verify nothing was photoshopped.”

The former producer who spoke with Blaze Media cited the company’s willingness to match donations to the far-left advocacy groups as evidence of “complete disregard and hatred for Fox’s core audience, which is a huge part of the country.”

The producer, who along with the other sources chose to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisal, insisted that viewers “watch believing Fox is speaking for them, when in reality it’s a company participating in certain things that don’t match their audience’s values.”

“[The disdain] is driven more by executives, lawyers, and HR than people realize,” he added. One of the current Fox News employees who spoke to Blaze Media agreed that the company’s willingness to donate to progressive advocacy groups demonstrates a “mismatch in values.” According to the employee, “Our business model has turned into ‘just tell the audience what they want to hear.’ It’s about appeasing and assuaging the audience even though most people in the C-Suite disagree with their audience’s values. It’s manipulative.”

The Blaze Media report comes about a month after leaked documents shared by Daily Wire social commentator Matt Walsh showed that Fox encourages its employees to donate to the Trevor Project, which is known for pushing trans ideology in schools and hosts “a sexually explicit chat room that connects children as young as 13 years old with ‘LGBT’ adults.”

Another document shared by Walsh encouraged employees to read a book promoting “glory holes,” defined as “an opening drilled into the side of a restroom stall” where “you slide your [male genital] through and someone on the other side gives you [oral sex].” Additional findings presented in Walsh’s document dump include an employee at the network expressing disdain for the cable news channel’s core audience and the company’s collaboration with notoriously liberal ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s to host an LGBT pride event in the Fox News lobby.

A Fox employee pointed to the findings of Walsh’s document dump as well as the latest news about its donation matching for progressive organizations when asserting that “Fox pretends to care about Christians, but some of the stuff they push internally suggests otherwise.” The employee characterized “glory holes, trans surgeries for kids, and potential donations to Satan” as “a huge slap in the face to every Christian at the company.”

“It offends me personally that this company acts like they support Christians and yet they’re literally willing to match [a] $1,000 donation to the Satanic Temple,” the employee continued.

Fox’s internal donation policy stresses that the company “will not match or provide volunteering rewards to: Donations to organizations that discriminate on the basis of a personal characteristic or attribute, including, but not limited to, age, disability, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity characteristics or expression, marital status, … pregnancy or medical condition either in its selection of recipients of the organization’s services, funds, or other support; in delivery of services or in its employment practices.”

Additionally, the company does not match “donations made to organizations that are private and non-operating, or political, religious, or fraternal in nature.”