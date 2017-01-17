'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers for this Week: Dylan in Danger, Held at Gunpoint; Lauren Starts to Fight Back

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In this week's run of "The Young and the Restless," fans will see Dylan McAvoy's (Steve Burton) life at risk as he will be held at gunpoint while on his undercover mission. On the other hand, tables will turn for Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) as she decides to start fighting back against those who want to sabotage Fenmore.

"The Young and the Restless" is a CBS soap opera that started production in March 1973. The show features a fictional setup of a real Wisconsin town, Genoa City. The show initially featured the story of two main families, the Brooks and Fosters. But as years went by, "The Young and the Restless" expanded its story and now features the Williamses, Abbotts, Newmans, Winters and Baldwin-Fishers.

It can be recalled that back in October, Burton announced that he will be leaving the soap. And probably a way to build his exit, his character, Dylan, will be caught in grave danger this week.

As Dylan performs his undercover mission, someone unknown demands that he admit who he really is and points a gun at him.

Since Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) found out last week that Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) could reach Dylan using a burner phone, she insisted that they use the device to contact her husband. Now, reports hint that Sharon might have given away his secret identity. With that, Sharon will find ways to convince the police department to act and confirm if Dylan is safe.

As reported last week, Gloria Abbot Bardwell (Judith Chapman) pursues her mission to sabotage Fenmore. Last week, she proceeded with her plan by contacting Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and convincing him that he enter the company as an investor.

However, spoilers hint that this week, fans will see Lauren and Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) fighting back against Gloria's schemes. According to reports, Phyllis finds out that Gloria is talking with Jack. That is when Lauren decides to stop acting nice and fight back to save Fenmore.

"The Young and the Restless" airs every weekday at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS but it will skip is regular Friday program to give way to Donald Trump's inauguration coverage.