'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Juliet Is Pregnant with Cane's Child

"The Young and the Restless" will reach the epitome of scandalous moments in this week's episodes. The show is about to prove to fans why the series is titled as such, and it is going to be a long and bumpy ride, especially for Juliet and Cane.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestlessPromotional picture for the series "The Young and The Restless"

According to spoilers, Cane and Juliet's meeting in Tokyo has them suffering significant repercussions as the latter collapses after being subjected to morning sickness. Yes, Juliet is pregnant with Cane's child. Given the fact that he was too drunk to remember anything and that Juliet had to fill him in on what they did during their night in Tokyo, there is a possibility that she may just be making it up, especially since she has been so bitter about losing her job.

Othe sources also report that Juliet's dishonesty may be found out after evidence proves that either she made a mistake in her deposition testimony or voluntarily lied about it. The evidence was obtained by Leslie, and the security camera footage revealed that Cane entered his room at 10 p.m. and Juliet exited the same room at 7 a.m. Considering the fact that Juliet claimed that it was already two in the morning when they went back to the hotel after a night of drinking, everyone is thrown into a loop.

Fans are speculating that Juliet may have been too drunk to distinguish the time, but her track record in "The Young and the Restless" also speaks of her tendency to lie. Meanwhile, Nikki finds herself stuck in a difficult position. So far, she has been unlucky with love as she finds herself overwhelmingly unhappy with Victor. Jack, who has never been happy to see her married to Victor, may waltz in and save the day. After all, he and Nikki have so much history. Although Victor may be able to fix his mistakes enough to redeem his marriage, Jack could also move faster than he expected him to.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.