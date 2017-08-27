This Week in Christian History: Billy Graham, St. Augustine, and French Persecution

(Photo: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association) The Rev. Billy Graham. (File)

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week in Church history. They include the death of an influential early church thinker, the banishing of a popular preacher, and the conclusion of one of Billy Graham's greatest crusades.