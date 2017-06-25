This Week in Christian History: Julian the Apostate, Geronimo and John Wesley

A woman stands inside a church.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week bring the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week in Church history. They include the death of an anti-Christian emperor, the first conference for an influential denomination, and the conversion of a warrior.