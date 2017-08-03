'Thor: Ragnarok' News, Release Date: Cate Blanchett Reveals What Made Her Want to Play the Villain Hela

YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment Cate Blanchett's Hela will cause havoc in Asgard soon.

Cate Blanchett is one of the fresh faces that fans of the "Thor" franchise will see when it returns with its next installment, "Thor: Ragnarok," soon. So far, the actress has already appeared in the first two trailers for the film and she has not failed to impress fans. Recently, the actress revealed in an interview what made her accept the offer to join the cast of the upcoming movie.

According to Blanchett, she was convinced to play Hela in "Thor: Ragnarok" after she learned that her character would destroy Mjolnir, Thor's powerful hammer. As she joined the ranks of the much-hated antagonists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Blanchett was nothing but excited to unleash her villainous role as the Goddess of Death.

At the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, Blanchett shared with E! News what prompted her to join the cast and take on the role of the popular MCU villain.

"That had me at 'hello,' actually," she said. "I thought that was really exciting that they were prepared to destroy Thor's power in the first few minutes. It's a nice entrance."

Blanchett said that when she was offered the role, it was revealed to her that one of the first major things that the villain would do in the movie was to crush Thor's hammer. This scene was hinted at in one of the previous trailers for the film that showed the electrifying encounter between Hela and Thor where her character broke Mjolnir without even trying so hard.

In the upcoming film, the God of Thunder will have to cope with what Hela did to his hammer and with his captivity in Sakaar. While he struggles with his own ordeal, Hela will cause havoc in Asgard so she can make herself its ruler.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is set for release in U.S. theaters on Nov. 3.