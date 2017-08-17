'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Carol to Betray Rittenhouse for Her Daughter's Sake?

Facebook/NBCTimeless Carol is the enemy in "Timeless" season 2.

Carol (Susanna Thompson) may still betray her organization and consider her daughter's feelings in the next installment of "Timeless."

Executive producer Eric Kripke has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Lucy's (Abigail Spencer) mother will be one of the major antagonists in the new season.

In the previous season's finale, it was exposed that Carol was a huge player in Rittenhouse. The mystery organization was after the time machine, and by the end of the episode, they had succeeded in stealing it from Team Time. Carol told Lucy that she should soon take her place in the group and continue the Preston's family legacy. However, even though she may look determined to have Lucy follow her footsteps, there is still a chance that she will let her daughter pursue her own happiness, even if it means angering the members of Rittenhouse.

"Lucy's mom is really going to be one of the major big bads in season two," Kripke shared. "Rittenhouse does have their hands on the time machine, so that is way worse than Garcia (Visnjic) having his hands on the time machine, and Garcia and the team are kind of, sort of now facing a common enemy, so there's going to be some sort of complicated, really fraught, messy team-up with that."

Meanwhile, Lucy is expected to choose between her family and the group she has come to love. Specifically, she will have to decide if it is worth angering her whole clan to be with the man she likes. Lucy and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) have been circling around each other and many fans are hoping they will finally take the plunge and admit their feelings. Wyatt kept Lucy at arm's length due to the memory of his late wife, but it looks like he is ready to pursue her now. Spoilers reveal that season 2 will dwell on Lucy and Wyatt's deepening relationship as they share their darkest secrets with each other.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but the show is expected to return in 2018.