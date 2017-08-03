'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Wyatt Shares Deepest Fears With Lucy

Facebook/NBCTimeless Wyatt and Lucy's relationship will be on the line in "Timeless" season 2.

Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) will establish a deeper connection in the next installment of "Timeless."

Fans of the series are waiting for the moment Wyatt and Lucy let go of their inhibitions and admit that they love each other. Last season, it was obvious that his view of her was changing. From the start, the memory of Wyatt's late wife kept him from seeing his partner as someone he could love.

In the new installment, executive producer Shawn Ryan hinted to The Hollywood Reporter that a big change would take place in the pair's relationship. Finally, Wyatt seems to be ready to share his deepest fears to Lucy.

"I think that will allow us to tell a few stories that we were unable to tell. We definitely have some ideas, nothing sort of set in stone," the EP said. He added: "We'll still have spectacle and bigness. I think we'll just have episodes where we dive deep into the Lucy and Wyatt (Lanter) of it all."

While Wyatt and Lucy's relationship improves for the better, a huge hurdle will threaten to destroy everything they have. According to spoilers, Carol (Susanna Thompson), will do her best to separate Lucy from the man she loves. Lucy's mother is shaping out to be the next big bad in the series. Together with members of Rittenhouse, she will continue with their diabolical plan to use the time machine and change history.

Wyatt and the others will find themselves teaming up with Flynn (Goran Višnjić). The villain also wants to get revenge on Rittenhouse after his former partner, Emma (Annie Wersching), blindsided him. She was actually an operative of the group and had been setting him up for capture from the start. Now that they have the same enemy, Wyatt's team and Flynn will form a temporary truce and retrieve the time machine.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but the show is expected to return in 2018.