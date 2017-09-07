'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Garcia Double Crosses Wyatt as Revenge Against Lucy

Facebook/NBCTimeless Garcia wants revenge in "Timeless" season 2.

Garcia (Goran Višnjić) is not in a hurry to forget how Lucy (Abigail Spencer) betrayed him in the next season of "Timeless."

Recent reports reveal that filming for the new installment will start in November. The writers are said to be currently hard at work crafting the new storylines about Team Time and its mission to get back the time machine from the Rittenhouse organization. Season 2 is expected to start off with Lucy trying to make sense of the revelation that her family has been part of Rittenhouse for centuries. Carol (Susanna Thompson) told her that she would soon take over the role of head of the clan.

Lucy has a lot to deal with in the new episodes. Her new position in the faction will put her Team Time mission in jeopardy. She needs to choose which side she is on eventually. If she picks Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and the others, she will have to face the wrath of her entire family. Aside from the huge dilemma, Lucy must also watch her back in case Garcia goes in for the kill. He is gearing up for revenge since it became apparent that Lucy helped the Rittenhouse capture him.

Garcia is expected to work alongside Team Time to stop Rittenhouse from succeeding in its goal to take over the world. An alliance with the villain, however, is meant to crumble sooner or later. Garcia may end up double-crossing Wyatt and the others and use their temporary treaty to get to Lucy. Team Time will rue the day they let someone like Garcia deceive them, especially when Lucy gets hurt. There are already speculations that she may die. Whether it will be in the hands of Garcia or the Rittenhouse remains to be seen.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2 but the show is expected to return in 2018.