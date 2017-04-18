'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Jiya and Rufus' Relationship Hit a Snag

Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) may have to say goodbye to Jiya (Claudia Doumit) so soon in their relationship in the next installment of "Timeless."

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Jiya would never be the same after last season's finale where the side effects of time travel got to her. The time ship was only supposed to accommodate three people – Rufus, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer). Jiya's presence inevitably disturbed the balance of things and the result was instantaneous. Her eyes turned bloodshot, her body racked by seizures. Jiya also fainted a number of times. Rufus had no choice but to bring his new girlfriend back to the present time and had her checked by a doctor.

"There's something very mysterious happening to her. She was affected by being the fourth person in the machine, and what she ends up seeing is this flickering between the Golden Gate Bridge present day and then the year when it was being constructed. What does that mean, and what is happening to her, and what is she able to see, and how does that grow and change in Season 2 becomes part of the story," Kripke tells TVLine.

The showrunner also compared Jiya's condition to the storyline of his all-time favorite books, the "Slaughterhouse-Five." In the novel, the protagonist is someone who becomes unstuck in time. If the same thing will happen to Jiya in the series, it becomes questionable if she will be able to handle a normal relationship with Rufus. She may even blame him for what happened to her. Jiya was forced to drive the time ship because Rufus was injured.

Meanwhile, another relationship that will be on the rocks is Wyatt and Lucy's. Spoilers claim that although he is ready to start a romance with her, Lucy's connection to Rittenhouse will complicate things. It was previously revealed that Carol (Susanna Thompson) wanted her daughter to take the reins and keep the family afloat. Lucy has been groomed to take over Carol's position and there is nothing she can do about it.

NBC has yet to announce the renewal of "Timeless."