'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Rufus to Quit Piloting Gig To Be With Jiya

Facebook/NBCTimeless

Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) will blame himself for what happened to Jiya (Claudia Doumit) in the next installment of "Timeless."

Fans of the NBC series were delighted when it was revealed that there would be a season 2. The network caused quite a stir after it took back its first announcement that the show was canceled.

NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt told the press that they changed their decision mainly because of the fans' fervent requests to give the series another chance. This was done amidst news that the show's ratings were not that high compared to the network's other offerings.

"We all love the show creatively," the executive said. However, he explained that when they learned of its ratings, "We decided to move on from it ... And then we woke up the next morning, heard [about] the [fan] outcry and went back to the drawing board with our partners at [producing studio] Sony. And I'm happy to say we were able to figure out a way to bring it back. It's extraordinarily well produced and it deserved to come back."

Meanwhile, spoilers report that Jiya's condition will become worse after she exhibited strange symptoms following her time spent piloting the time ship. Rufus will likely be plagued with guilt, seeing how his girlfriend is suffering. He may even opt to tell Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer) that he is done helping them for the time being so he can focus on taking care of Jiya. If she is well enough, perhaps, she can join her boyfriend's squad and help them in anyway she can.

It was previously teased that Jiya will be trapped somewhere between the past and the present. In her new state, she will be able to tell the others about Garcia's (Goran Višnjić) whereabouts as the criminal attempts to change history.

"Timeless" season 2 is rumored to air next year.