'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Wyatt Makes Lucy Betray Her Family

Wyatt (Matt Lanter) will ask Lucy (Abigail Spencer) to make a difficult decision in the next installment of "Timeless."

Facebook/NBCTimelessWyatt and Lucy's relationship will be on the line in "Timeless" season 2.

After the huge revelation that her mother is part of Rittenhouse, Lucy's mission with the group has been compromised. Once she takes over Carol's (Susanna Thompson) position in the mysterious organization, Lucy will have no time to track down Garcia's (Goran Višnjić) whereabouts together with Wyatt and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett). Her blossoming relationship with Wyatt may even be put on hold, something that the fans will be sad to note.

In a February interview, series creator Eric Kripke revealed that more details would be revealed about Rittenhouse.

"I don't want to spoil too much, because a lot of these are questions that we're talking about for Season 2, but I'll just say that nothing is arbitrary, and nothing is accidental, and Rittenhouse really meticulously plans everything out. In our minds, as we've been kicking around the structure of Rittenhouse, Lucy's mom pretty far outranks Ben Cahill. So it all comes down to Ben revealed himself, and Carol didn't because that was exactly the way Carol wanted it for reasons that'll be illuminated in Season 2," Kripke said in an interview with TVLine.

If Wyatt does not want to lose Lucy, he will have to ask her to give up her family obligations and choose their group. In doing so, he will put his ladylove in an uncomfortable situation. Even if Lucy does not wish to be part of her family's tradition, she knows running away is not a choice. It is either she tells Wyatt she is done with time travel or she asks him to give her some time to fulfill her destiny.

Meanwhile, spoilers reported that Rufus will be similarly confused. He blames himself for what happened to Jiya (Claudia Doumit) and may be thinking of leaving the team to take care of her.

NBC has not yet released any update on "Timeless" season 2.