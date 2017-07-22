'Titanfall 2' Frontier Defense DLC: New Maps and Features to Be Added

The anticipated "Titanfall 2" Frontier Defense update is scheduled for release in the coming days. New exciting maps and features are expected to be unpacked from the new DLC.

Origin/Titanfall 2 "Titanfall 2" Frontier Defense DLC launches on July 25.

Respawn Entertainment's blog site reveals that Frontier Defense is finally coming out in the next DLC drop on July 25. The new update will be available for free for all users on all platforms. In fact, it has released a new gameplay trailer on YouTube.

The upcoming update will showcase at least five maps: Homestead, Forwardbase Kodai, War Games, Rise, and Blackwater Canal. At the moment, the developer is testing additional maps that are expected to appear in future updates.

Frontier Defense will have a co-op four-player mode where pilots fight to defend their harvester from five waves of difficult enemies. Players who want more intense battles may enter a featured mode with insane difficulty. Defeating the enemies will enable gamers to earn cash. What they earn can be used to buy tools such as Arc Traps, Batteries, and other items.

There will be more information about the new mode in the upcoming tutorial video, which will most probably be uploaded during the launch date.

Players can earn Aegis Ranks after completing battles. This will allow players unlock useful upgrades to gain advantages when reaching levels with higher difficulty. Respawn Entertainment assures that there will be additional challenging enemies in matches.

Other reports suggest that players who are interested in experiencing the new update may try it out for free on July 28–30. A demo version is now available for download with access to the training section and The Beacon. Those who have already downloaded the demo version will be eligible to play in multiplayer when the developer grants access to players for a test play on July 28.

"Titanfall 2" was released in 2016. More updates should follow.