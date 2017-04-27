'Tokyo Ghoul' News: Poster for Live-Action Adaptation Shows Ken Kaneki's Ghoulish Nature

The live-action adaptation of "Tokyo Ghoul" is just around the corner and the new poster for the upcoming film has just been dropped. This 2017, director Kentaro Hagirawa's "Tokyo Ghoul" movie will hit theaters, bringing to life the hit supernatural horror series.

Facebook/TokyoGhoulTV Promotional photo for "Tokyo Ghoul"

Based on a popular manga of the same name by Sui Ishida, the movie will follow Ken Kaneki as he battles with his nature as a half-human, half-ghoul. Japanese actor Masataka Kubota will portray Ken, while Fumika Shimizu will portray Touka Kirishima, the female ghoul who manages Anteiku.

The brand-new poster for the upcoming movie shows Ken's ghoulish nature. In the poster, Kubota is dressed as Ken, but the mirrored style of the image shows off both his human and ghoul sides. On top of the poster is the human side of his character, while the image at the bottom shows his dark side as a half-ghoul.

In the first live-action trailer for the film, the iconic face mask of Ken is shown several times. This mask is an important part of Ken's character as it signifies his ghoulish side. For the movie, this important accessory was designed by renowned Japanese designer Masanori Morikawa, who previously designed stage costumes for big artists like KISS and Lady Gaga.

In a statement, Morikawa revealed that he is a fan of "Tokyo Ghoul."

"I myself have been a big fan of the manga series, so I really appreciate for giving me this opportunity. The masks and costumes used in the film were newly designed by me, expanding the images of the manga with the director. I hope the fans of the 'Tokyo Ghoul' manga will like it," he said.

"Tokyo Ghoul" tells the story of Ken, who transforms into the first half-human, half-ghoul hybrid and is drawn into the dark world of ghouls. The manga series debuted in September 2011, while the anime version premiered in July 2014.