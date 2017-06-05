'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 Updates: Fate of Anime Series Still Up in the Air

Despite the anticipation of the fans, the fate of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is still pretty much up in the air.

Facebook/Tokyo GhoulThere is still no official word as to when "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will arrive.

There is no denying that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is still one of the most anticipated TV events. While there are reports claiming that it is still possible for the anime series to arrive this year, other sources say that it will arrive in 2018 instead. However, without any official announcement, these speculations will remain speculations.

To recall, it was in the earlier part of this year when the still loyal fans of the anime series went into premature jubilation after it was reported that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 would arrive this year, along with "One Punch Man" season 2. However, the excitement was soon replaced with disappointment after Viz Media issued a statement saying that Kevin Hamrick, its senior sales and marketing director, was only misquoted in an interview as he was referring to the next season of "My Hero Academia," not "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3, as one of the anime shows to watch out for this year.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the likeliest reason for the delayed arrival of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is the lack of manga material the anime will be based on. To recall, many were disappointed with how "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2 turned out as it deviated from the events of its manga counterpart. In fact, fans even came up with a petition asking Madhouse Entertainment to get the rights from Studio Pierrot and reboot the entire series.

Despite the disappointing sophomore season, though, there is no denying that "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 is still one of the most anticipated and clamored-for anime series as it is said to feature Ken Kaneki assuming a different identity after his defeat to Arima in the conclusion of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 2.

However, with no news on whether there will bee a "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 or not, and when it will arrive if it is really happening, fans can only wonder if Ken Kaneki will, indeed, be known as Haise Sasaki in the next season of the anime series.