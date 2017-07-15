'Tom Clancy's The Division' Public Test Server Now Open for PS4 and Xbox One

Facebook/TheDivisonGame "The Divison" PTS is now on PS4 and Xbox One.

Ubisoft has opened "Tom Clancy's The Division's" Public Test Server for the testing of Update 1.7 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

According to Video Gamer, the number of slots available for the test is limited to 10,000 players per console. Those who will get the invitation from Ubisoft are Xbox One and PS4 players who have been playing the online-only open world third-person shooter video game in the last 30 days. Qualified players will be getting an email with a code that will allow them to download the PTS client. After this, they may then be tapped to test the latest updates.

The PTS will give the chosen ones the opportunity to try out adjustments in "Tom Clancy's The Division" before the rest of the gaming community.

According to reports, Update 1.7 will introduce encrypted caches that will allow players to change their avatar's appearance, as well as skins and emotes. Opening these caches will require a cipher key. There are reportedly two ways to get one. One is to locate the 10 key pieces in the game world, and the other is to buy it from the premium vendor via cash transaction.

Ubisoft previously talked about their plans to introduce the PTS for the PS4 and Xbox One. In a previous FAQ on the forum, the video game publisher explained the intricacies involved in the move and some of the drawbacks of having PTS in consoles. According to the rep, they fear that the console versions might be unstable and would not do justice to the overall quality of the game.

"To deploy updates on a console, we need to go through a process called certification, during which the update needs to be tested and match a list of requirements in order to guarantee a high quality gameplay experience. Due to the very nature of the PTS, it would be very hard for us to release updates as regularly and quickly on console versions than it will be on PC," Ubisoft said.