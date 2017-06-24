'Transformers 5' News: Film Surprises Viewers With Unexpected Deaths of Big Characters

Since its debut, the "Transformers" franchise has been known for surprising fans with the gruesome deaths of some of its characters. "Transformers: The Last Knight," the most recent installment, is not an exception to that.

Official reviews about the film say that "The Last Knight" is no different from previous Michael Bay "Transformers" offerings, since it also featured unexpected deaths. In the latest installment, the director has once again caught the audience by surprise as the film killed off some of its biggest characters, including Sir Edmund Burton.

Played by Anthony Hopkins, Burton is a historian and has been one of the protectors of the Transformers' clandestine existence. Towards the end of the film, he was one of those who battled Megatron, the Decepticons and Quintessa, where Megatron blasted him to death. It was clear in the movie that he took pride in sacrificing himself and dying on the battlefield, although this was a heartbreaking moment for his man-servant Cogman.

Another unexpected death in the movie was Canopy's, the Autobot who lived with Izabella in a quarantine zone. In the film, he was killed by the Transformers-hunting military force after they found out that he was at the zone. Although Cade and Izabella came to his rescue, the military force eliminated him before the pair was able to save him.

Drift, an Autobot just like Canopy, also died in "Transformers: The Last Knight" after failing to make it out alive in their final battle against Megatron and his cohorts. The character was first introduced in "Age of Extinction" and has since been one of the most loved Autobots in the franchise.

The film also witnessed the arrival of new Decepticons, including Dreadnaught, Nitro Zeus, Onslaught, Mohawk and Infernatus. These Decepticons, however, were easily wiped out during the battle and went just as fast as they came.

Meanwhile, "Transformers: The Last Knight" also revealed what happened to Sam Witwicky, who has never appeared again after "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." In the latest installment, one scene saw Burton explaining the history of the Witwicky family where he revealed that Vivian was the last surviving heir of Merlin. That said, it is likely that Sam is already dead, although it was not revealed how it happened.