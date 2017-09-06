Turkey's Christians Face Mounting Persecution

The severe persecution and widespread "hatred" that Christians and other minorities experience in Turkey has been detailed in a report by a U.S.-based nonprofit international policy council and think tank.

The Gatestone Institute wrote in a report released Monday that Christians are persecuted by government officials and are severely abused by the public on social media.

It listed a number of articles, such as one from August 2017 in the Armenian-Turkish weekly Agos, which reported that "Armenian, Syriac and Chaldean Christians have not been able to worship in their churches for the last three years."

