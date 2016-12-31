Tyrese Gibson: 'I've Never Lost Faith in God, Even in My Darkest Hours'

Actor Tyrese Gibson, who's best known for his role in the "Fast and Furious" film franchise and racy R&B music, revealed in a social media post on his birthday that even in his darkest hours he's never lost faith in God.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Actor Tyrese Gibson arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California, January 10, 2016.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the crooner expressed his gratitude for God as he celebrated another year of life.

"Thank you father God for allowing me to see another birthday. This post was put up at exactly 1:11 a.m. tucked away somewhere hidden on an island from everything and everyone. I just finished praying on the beach, looking up at the stars. I just had one of the best open and honest talks with God about where I am, what He has brought me through, and how I have never ever, ever lost faith in HIM throughout some of my darkest hours. And this is the reason I feel God continues to extend GRACE and FAVOR over my life, family, health and career. Not too many people are able to say this. When people greet me and say Happy Birthday, for the first time in my life I actually FEEL "HAPPY" on my birthday. As you send love my way just know I'm sending it right back to you. Cheers!" Gibson wrote.

Even though he had a rough upbringing, Gibson has often said in video posts that he did not allow his setbacks to hold him back. He first emerged on the R&B scene in the late '90s and since then has become a household name.

The California native made his acting debut alongside Taraji P. Henson in the 2001 film "Baby Boy" and is now best known on the big screen for his role in "Fast & Furious."

The Grammy-nominated singer has had his share of public breakdowns, including his reaction to co-star Paul Walker's death in 2013, but he maintained that he looks to God through it all.

Last December, Gibson revealed that he leans on his Christian faith more than his fame. He declared he believes Jesus is the remedy to cure the insistent desire for relevance, popularity and fortune.

"Fame is one of the biggest unspoken addictions. Over the years I've learned and discovered that people will do damn near anything to get it. Validation is a men's and women's silent killer," he said. "When you love yourself deep within. When you fall in love with jesus and you're completely submerged in Christ, your heart and soul is fulfilled independent of what's in your bank account and where you are on the charts."

He ended the lengthy post by advising others to walk in obedience to their God-given assignment.

"i will continue to ‪#‎boldly walk into the unfamiliar, deal with rejection and doors slamming in my face from people not seeing my visions, climb invisible stairs and learn to dream with your eyes open. And more importantly, even if others don't understand or support you, be obedient to all God given assignments and visions. Move on them and you will receive huge life-changing blessings and reward on the other side of obedience. Trust me, I know," he said.