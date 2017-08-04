Ubisoft Makes Pocket-Sized Figurines of Characters from 'Rainbow Six Siege'

Facebook/Rainbow6 "Rainbow Six Siege" announces SIX Collection Chibi figurines

There is a lot to prepare for in the upcoming Gamescom 2017. Tech giants have to make sure their models are running smoothly to prepare for the barrage of interest from the gaming community, all while game developers seek to make the most out of their respective franchises from the popular game titles. Recent reports reveal that Ubisoft is doing just that with the announcement of the "Rainbow Six Siege" SIX Collection Chibi figurines that fans did not know they needed.

First and foremost, fans were understandably confused at the announcement of Ubisoft, considering "Rainbow Six Siege" is definitely not a genre where one would expect pocket-sized figurines to be part of the franchise. As a first-person shooter, tactical combat video game, there is nothing about the game title that screams the adorableness that the figurines represent. Regardless, reports indicate that it was actually made quite nicely: so cute that people might end up pinching their tiny cheeks.

Each of the figurines in the "Rainbos Six Siege" SIX Collection is only 10 centimeters tall, and as an unexpected bonus, Ubisoft has decided to include a code for gamers to get in-game charms based on the character of the figurine. Furthermore, Ubisoft has also revealed that the characters were made in pocket-sized form Smoke, Ash, Montagne, IQ, and Tanchanka. And yes, the collection does not actually have six figurines, which fans thought was a little weird.

The figurines are now available for pre-order in the Ubisoft Store, but there is another way to get it earlier. The game developer has made it available for the Gamescom 2017 to be held on Aug. 22–Aug. 26 and fans can find the "Rainbow Six Siege" SIX Collection Chibi figurines in the Ubisoft boutique in Hall 5 of the Koelnmesse. For all others who cannot be there, they will get their hands on the figurine on Oct. 3.