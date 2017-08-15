Valve's Announcement of New Game 'Artifact' Draws Negative Reactions From Fans

Steam/Dota 2/Valve A screenshot of an ongoing "Dota 2" match, as featured on the game's Steam page.

A few days ago, Valve announced that "Artifact," a digital trading card game largely based on "Dota 2," would be arriving. While announcements like this are usually well-received by the gaming community, this one was not. In fact, contrary to what Valve might have expected, the announcement made some fans rather upset.

Some of Valve's major releases before include "Counter-Strike Online 2" and "Dota 2," which were both released in 2013. In 2016, the game developer released "The Lab," a VR collection of "Portal" mini games. During the kickoff of this year's The International Tournament in Seattle, players expected Valve to bring some good news with the announcement of a new game or an update to "Dota 2." However, to their disappointment, the game developer announced a game that was entirely based on an already existing one.

With its recent announcement of the new digital trading card game, "Artifact," most gaming enthusiasts felt like Valve was simply trying to join in on the TCG bandwagon. As of this writing, details about the upcoming game are still under wraps, but the gaming community sees it as Valve's attempt at chasing after the most recent fad that was started by Blizzard's "Hearthstone."

Following the announcement, the general reaction of players on social media was negative. This is because most of them have been waiting for the company to come up with a totally new and original game and not just another "Heathstone." For years, fans have looked forward to Valve's development of a new "Portal, "Left 4 Dead," "Team Fortress" and "Half-Life," but the future of these games still seem to be up in the air.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming game only showed off some triangular gems, so it remains to be seen how the game will draw the interest of players the way that "Hearthstone" does. Although details about "Artifact" are still mostly unknown, it is expected to take advantage of the inventory marketplace of Steam and the brand power of "Dota 2."