Home News ‘Touched by divine hand of God’: Sen. Tim Scott, Willie Robertson urge LU grads to stay Gospel-minded

At Liberty University’s commencement ceremony at Williams Stadium, Sen. Tim Scott addressed the 29,000 graduates of the Class of 2024, calling upon them to live lives of boldness and devotion to serving God. Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and a parent of one of the graduates, concluded the ceremony with a closing prayer, calling the ceremony “a slice of Heaven.”

The festivities spanned from Thursday through Saturday, with 28 separate degree ceremonies leading up to the main event. Friday’s main ceremony was highlighted by speeches from several luminaries, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Liberty President Dondi Costin, along with Scott and Robertson.

Before his prepared remarks, Scott, who was also honored with an honorary Doctor of Humanities, told the graduates, “If you don’t know how in the world you are here today, I wanna hear you say, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”

He added, “I believe there are a lot of graduates sitting here today with tears rolling in their eyes and a heart of gratitude because if we all knew what God had to do to get you to your seats, we would all stand up and give you a standing ovation. I thank God Almighty we live in a country where we are free to praise the living God, the One and the True God.”

Sharing his personal journey from a challenging upbringing in poverty in North Charleston, South Carolina, to his tenure in the U.S. Senate, Scott said, “Failure isn’t fatal if you don’t quit.”

He continued: “If you want to stand out in life, stand up for those who cannot stand for themselves. I can’t think of a better time for the Body of Christ to stand for our Jewish brothers and sisters in the United States of America on college campuses. I’m sick and tired of seeing antisemitism on college campuses spread like a cancer.

“I think it’s high time we tell the colleges and universities that allow for Jewish genocide to be spoken and the call for mass murder, to those colleges and universities, your federal funding is a privilege; it is not a right. What is a right is for every single Jewish student to walk to their class safely. What is a right is for every Jewish student to study in the library at peace. We should take the money from those universities and colleges that continue to spew hate and give it to a God-fearing place called Liberty University.”

Scott encouraged the graduates to “step out of the boat (to) walk on water.”

“Someone somewhere might need your big dream and your test of faith to deliver them from their circumstances,” Scott concluded. “Every graduate here has been touched by the divine hand of God, which guided each of you to this moment.”

In his address, Pompeo spoke about the significance of service and the sacrifices required to maintain freedom. “Liberty and faith are sacred things,” he said. “They are worthy of being defended. Throughout 250 years of American history, our nation has always depended on the willingness of incredible men and women, and their families to sacrifice for it, to fight for it, and even to give their lives for it.”

More than 2,000 graduates from the Class of 2024 are serving in active duty, while over 6,000 have connections to the military, according to Liberty.

President Costin called on the graduates to continue to embody Christian virtues as they step into the next stages of their lives. “It’s your turn to make a difference in the places God has called — and will call — you to serve. It’s your turn to show the world the difference Jesus Christ makes in a society doing its best to run away from God,” he said. “It’s your turn to demonstrate that everything the Bible says about how to flourish as a human made in God’s image is now and always has been the best way to live. It’s your turn to put your faith into action as a Champion for Christ.”

Chancellor Jonathan Falwell, presiding over the ceremony, provided an invocation and noted that his own daughters were among the graduates.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Robertson delivered the benediction. “Father, we’re so grateful … it feels like a slice of Heaven being with believers, singing, worshiping, praising You and lifting up Your name above our accomplishments,” he prayed. “I pray for all the graduates. I pray that they will go out and have the Gospel on their lips above everything else — their jobs, their careers, even our families.”

This was followed by a dramatic fireworks display choreographed by Liberty’s music students. The sky above Williams Stadium sparkled with colors as the graduates and their families celebrated the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

Graduates also shared their inspirational experiences and the impact Liberty University had on their personal and spiritual growth.