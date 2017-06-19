'Vikings' Season 5 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Premiere Date Still Under Wraps

The cameras reportedly stopped rolling for the upcoming episodes of "Vikings" season 5 in early May, but History Channel has yet to announce the release date for the show's upcoming season.

Facebook/Vikings"Vikings" season 5 to arrive soon

In an interview with IFTN, "Vikings" executive producer Morgan O'Sullivan talked about the grueling process of filming the show's fifth season, which took place for an entire year.

According to O'Sullivan, they decided to raise the bar of the series' production for season 5. They also opted to bring the production in more locations other than Ireland, including Iceland and Morrocco.

"Our intention each year is to raise the production quality and production value and the great thing about this series is that you can use things from previous shoots you can remake it or refashion it and make it look different," the executive producer stated.

O'Sullivan also revealed that they tapped Irish director Stephen St. Leger to do an episode for "Vikings" season 5, but he exceeded expectations. This is why they decided to have him back to helm four more episodes for the upcoming season.

But when asked about the exact date of the premiere of "Vikings" season 5, the executive producer stated that History Channel will release it before the end of 2017. "It'll be this year we just don't know when. It'll be towards the end of the year I think. We haven't an air date as yet but hopefully, we'll have one pretty soon," he stated.

Meanwhile, details about the plot of "Vikings" season 5 remain under wraps, but the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) are expected to continue their father's legacy long after his death.

The new season of "Vikings" is also expected to center on Jonathan Rhys Meyers' character Bishop Heahmund after being introduced in the later part of season 4.

The History Channel is expected to announce the release date of "Vikings" season 5 in the coming days.