Weight Loss Tips: Health Experts Say Drinking Lots of Water Reduces the Risk of Becoming Obese

If the aim is to quench thirst and lose weight, water remains the best bet over soda and beer. Experts from Spain's University of Navarra learned that swapping alcoholic and sugary drinks with water can help people lose weight. The finding was shared at the European Congress on Obesity in Portugal.

Reuters/Regis DuvignauA care nurse gives a glass of water to an elderly woman as she sits in the living room of a retirement home in Bordeaux, southwestern France, June 30, 2015. An unusual heat wave sweeps France this week with temperatures which could reach 40 degrees Celsius, records are expected in southwestern regions of France.

The researchers observed almost 16,000 people in a span of four years and found that those who ditched beer in favor of water cut the risk of becoming obese by 20 percent. Those who replaced Coca-cola with water cut the risk of obesity by 15 percent, Daily Mail reported.

The reason behind this isn't surprising if one realizes that a 330ml bottle of beer has 142 calories while a 200ml can of soda carries 78 to 250 calories. It was also learned that consuming beer gives the drinker the urge to binge out while those who are fond of soda are more likely to maintain an unhealthy diet.

"It's a fairly logical step. You are taking empty calories out of the diet," said Paul Christiansen, a researcher in addiction and obesity at the University of Liverpool. But the same calorie-burning result wasn't found in 15 other drinks including wine, fruit juice, tea and coffee.

Prior studies had been made on water's efficacy as a safe, effective and affordable weight loss supplement. NowLoss.com cautioned everyone not to take water for granted. For one, water helps in the cleansing process by excreting off waste and fats stored in the body.

The best thing about water is that one can drink as many because it is natural and calorie-free. The best way to drink it is cold as the body tends to burn more calories to bring down the water's coldness to the normal body temperature. Moreover, drinking a glass of water before mealtime creates a feeling of being full. With this, over eating will be avoided.