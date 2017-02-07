'Wentworth' Plot Theories, News: Bea Smith Might Still Be in Season 5 as Series Present Events Leading to Her Death

"Wentworth" fans are not letting go of the possibility that Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack) could still be on the show without reversing her death.

"Wentworth" is a TV drama series set in modern-day Australia that used to focus on Bea and her struggles in prison. She was convicted for attempting to kill her husband who has been relentlessly abusive. That being said, fans were shocked when Bea was repeatedly stabbed with her screwdriver in the show's season 4 finale, leading to her death.

There are revolving theories that Bea might be in some episodes in season 5 if the "Wentworth" showrunners decide to take viewers through the events that led to the tragic death of their well-loved inmate in the hands of Joan "The Freak" Ferguson (Pamela Rabe).

Fans at forum site Reddit speculate that producers might write some backstory and flashbacks, instead of just going forward in season 5. It has always been known that Bea was able to keep the screwdriver that killed her through a hole in her cell. But fans pointed out that it was never explained how it got there.

It is a somewhat valid point to consider, and producers might take the time to explain questions that were left unanswered in the previous season. These puzzle pieces will likely need Bea's presence to complete the picture, thus the need for Cormack to show up on the filming set again.

However, even fans know this is wishful thinking, especially considering the fact that "Wentworth's" executive producer Jo Porter previously mentioned that Bea's death is necessary to open up more possibilities in terms of the show's plot.

In an interview with News.com.au, Porter said, "Wentworth has built a reputation for risk-taking, high emotion and bold storytelling, and once again, the season four finale proves no one is safe." She added, "It is always our intention to keep audiences guessing and on the edge of their seats. While the shoes of Bea Smith will be hard to fill, with the start of season five the gates of Wentworth Correctional Facility will again open to a raft of potential new stories and characters."

"Wentworth" season 5's premiere is yet to be announced.