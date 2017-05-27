'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast News: Luke Hemsworth Teases Character's Return

The first season of "Westworld" led fans to think that Luke Hemsworth's Ashley Stubbs had died. However, the Australian actor recently revealed that his character is actually alive and well.

Facebook/WestworldHBO'Westworld' season 2 is expected to premiere in 2018.

Although it was not explicitly shown that Stubbs had perished, many viewers still thought that was the case. Fans of the character will be happy to know, though, that Stubbs will be back for season 2.

"Physically? He's well. He's doing all right. Just taking a sabbatical," Hemsworth replied when asked by the Huffington Post whether his character was fine.

It looks like fans will be seeing more of the eldest Hemsworth brother on HBO. And while the actor knew of his character's fate, he is more or less being kept in the dark about other things. For one thing, he does not know if Stubbs is really a robot, which has been speculated by fans on many occasions.

Hemsworth also is not aware of the plot for season 2. And even if he did know what was in store for viewers, he still would not reveal anything. However, he did tease that the upcoming season will be larger in scale than the first.

"It's gotta be a step up, doesn't it? So it's gotta get more complex," he said. "If there's any room for production values to get bigger—I don't know how they'd do that—but I'm sure it will."

Fans can also expect an "unleashed version" of Dolores in the second season. The first season's finale saw her more unhinged than ever, and Evan Rachel Wood believes that her character will be quite different when the new season rolls around.

Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy teased that season 2 will not adopt the same way of storytelling as its freshman cycle. They are hard at work on the new season, which will see a time jump from the season 1 finale. With so much work involved, "Westworld" will not premiere until 2018.