What is Hillary Clinton Doing Now? Former Secretary of State Continues to Fight Against Elephant Poaching, Supports LGBT Rights

Hillary Clinton may have lost the presidential election last year, but that does not mean she will stop fighting for the causes she believes in. Most recently, Clinton made a surprise appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival to speak out against elephant poaching.

REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETONFormer U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appears on stage at the Women in the World Summit in the Manhattan borough of New York.

According to the Associated Press, Clinton was a surprise panelist at the event, where Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow's virtual reality short film, titled "The Protectors: Walk in the Rangers' Shoes," premiered. The subject of the eight-minute feature was elephant poaching in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the park rangers that fight to save them.

"We've got to bust this market so it can't come back," Clinton said as she talked about the illegal ivory market. "It became clear to everyone that this was not just a terrible crisis when it came to the elephant population, it was a trade, a trafficking that was funding a lot of bad folks, a lot of bad actors."

Clinton has long been committed to the issue. It started when she was Secretary of State in the Obama administration. She continues to be devoted to the fight against elephant poaching with her family foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative.

Apart from elephant poaching, Clinton also feels very strongly about gay rights and continues to fight for the LGBT community. Recently, she attended The Center's annual dinner at the Cipriani Wall Street to accept the Trailblazer Award, reports Vogue.

"I will say again what I said in 2011: Gay rights are human rights and human rights are gay rights . . . I think we have to face the fact that we might not ever be able to count on this administration to lead on LGBT issues," Clinton said in her speech.

Clinton continues to be active on social media--particularly Twitter--shedding light and spreading information on important issues in the country. She has also been sighted in New York on many occasions as of late, attending Broadway shows and giving a speech at a women's conference.

