As Memorial Day happens on May 29, the Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off on Saturday, May 27.

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Theiler)U.S. Army Veteran Lou Mitchell, 83, of Dale City, Virginia, with a U.S. flag in his cap, looks at a flower memorial for the 101st Airborne Division, with whom he served in Vietnam, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Rolling Thunder XXVII on Memorial Day weekend to remember POWs and MIAs and honor the nation's military, in Washington, May 25, 2014.

People in the United States celebrate Memorial Day on the last Monday of May, and the weekend leading up to that day is known as the Memorial Day weekend.

Although Memorial Day is supposed to be a day to honor the fallen heroes of America, its timing tends to send a wrong signal to other Americans. Instead of looking forward to this day to commemorate the heroism of the American soldiers who once fought for their freedom and their country, some likely see this day as the official opening of summer.

This year's Memorial Day weekend is the first holiday weekend of summer, so everyone is already excited to make the most out of it. Many Americans usually spend the Memorial Day weekend visiting various places and doing fun activities that they do not get to do every day.

During this special weekend, some people visit historic neighborhoods, old movie theaters and museums or spend quality time with their families and loved ones going on cultural center tours. For nature lovers, there are plenty of lakeside towns or parks where they can hold picnics, take a walk or bike around.

Outdoor activities are most popular during the Memorial Day weekend. Some families prefer to go to beaches or dancing the holiday away with live music and all sorts of festivities, while others prefer taking a stroll around the city as they look for sidewalk sales. In some states, food truck festivals and craft shows are also popular among kids. Of course, there will also be Memorial Day parades for people to watch and enjoy.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the coming weekend reveals that there is a great chance of heavy rain and flooding across some portions of central states, particularly in Missouri and Mississippi. However, there is also a possibility that dry weather will expand over these states when Memorial Day arrives on Monday.