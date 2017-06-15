'While You Were Sleeping' Release Date, Plot, Cast News: Series to Feature Lee Jong-Suk, Bae Suzy

Park Hye-Ryun offers another romance-fantasy series with "While You Were Sleeping" to be aired on SBS every Wednesday and Thursday starting September. The Oh Choong-Hwan-helmed TV show is a co-production between Jung Hoon-Tak and Hwang Ki-Yong.

KBS Lee Jong-suk will star in "While You Were Sleeping."

It is a love story between Jung Jae-Chan, played by Lee Jong-Suk, and Nam Hong-Joo, played by Bae Suzy. Jae-Chan is a prosecutor who does everything to thwart Hong-Joo's dreams of becoming real. Hong-Joo is dumb and lacks energy but has a happy disposition. She idolizes Jae-Chan and believes in his abilities as a prosecutor.

The cast of characters also includes Jung Hae-In (as Han Woo-Tak), Lee Sang-Yeob (as Lee Yoo-Bum), Ko Sung-Hee (as Shin Hee-Min), Shin Jae-Ha, Kim Min-Jae, Min Sung-Wook (as Lee Ji-Kwang), Park Jin-Joo and Kim So-Hyun in a cameo role.

This is the first time that Bae Suzy and Lee Jong-Suk will work together, as reported by Hellokpop. Their chemistry has yet to be tested if indeed they can make another romantic team like Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo in "Descendants of the Sun."

This is also the comeback vehicle of Lee after "W — Two Worlds." Meanwhile, the strong production team headed by Park Hye-Ryun is behind the new South Korean TV drama. Park has already worked with Lee Min Ho's girlfriend in "Dream High." He also did a project with Lee Jong-Suk in "I Can Hear Your Voice." Oh Choong-Hwan directed a very popular drama for SBS titled "My Love from the Star."

According to Soompi, Suzy had her cherished long hair cut for the show. While filming the new drama, Suzy's boyfriend reportedly developed insecurity because of the perfect chemistry of his girlfriend and her lead man. The "Boys Over Flowers" actor was reportedly not at peace with Suzy working with Lee in "While You Were Sleeping" as the latter is still single.

Will Bae Suzy and Lee Jong-Suk fall for each other while working on the SBS drama? Only time will tell if Lee Min Ho still owns Suzy's heart after his two-year stint in the military. Production for "While You Were Sleeping" started in February and is expected to wrap up by the middle of June with ample time for its release in September.