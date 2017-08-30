'Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot Rumors: AI Predicts Unofficial Plot For Sixth 'ASOIF' Novel

Reuters/Denis Balibouse An AI-powered program tries to beat George R.R. Martin in creating new chapters of 'Winds of Winter'

Readers of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" are still waiting for the release of the book saga's sixth book installment, "Winds of Winter." But some eager fans appeared to have decided to appease their longing by creating a computer program that could speed up Martin's job.

Motherboard reported that a full-stack software engineer Zack Thoutt came up with a recurrent neural network (RNN) to predict what will happen next in Martin's still unfinished novel.

Thoutt, a self-confessed fan of the novels and its TV adaptation "Game of Thrones" on HBO, revealed that he has an experience working with RNNs after completing an Udacity course about artificial intelligence and its uses. This prompted him to try using AI to predict the plot of the upcoming book.

He explained that he tried to begin each new chapter by putting a character name as a prime word. "I wanted to do chapters for specific characters like in the books, so I always used one of the character names as the prime word ... there is no editing other than supplying the network that first prime word," he also said.

In one of the chapters that the AI predicted, the sixth book from the novels will reveal that Sansa Stark may not be a real Stark after all since she could be one of Robert Baratheon's bastard daughters that his friend Ned Stark kept for protection.

The network also reportedly introduced a new character named Greenbeard, who is described as a huge bearded blind man.

While both predictions may seem a little far-fetch, the RNN also predicted that Jaime Lannister might be the one to kill his ruthless twin sister/lover Cersei, and Jon Snow will soon be able to ride one of Daenerys' dragons. But these could be taken from some of the most prominent fan theories that emerged after the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale.

Martin has yet to react about the AI-generated chapters of "Winds of Winter," as well as the book's actual release date.