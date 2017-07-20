'World of Dance' News: Ne-Yo Amazed by Co-Judge Jennifer Lopez; Five Contestants Move On to Divisional Finals

Ne-Yo has good things to say about his co-judge on "World of Dance," Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, five junior contestants have each won a slot in the divisional finals.

Facebook/NBCWorldofDance Ne-Yo praised Jennifer Lopez for her humble attitude.

"World of Dance" on NBC is a reality competition series hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum and executive produced by Lopez. The show features dancers, ranging from solo acts to big groups that represent any style of dance, who will battle it out for $1 million.

Aside from being executive producer, Lopez also serves a judge on the show, along with singer and dancer Ne-Yo as well as professional ballroom dancer and choreographer Derek Hough.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, while announcing his partnership with Pampers, Ne-Yo shared his praises for Lopez.

"Jennifer Lopez is literally the hardest working woman in show business. She has like 79 jobs! I have to give her and her team props — I don't know how she has time for it all," he revealed.

The music artist also added that Lopez's attitude even embodies one of her songs.

"You'd think she'd be a complete diva, but she's not. She's super down to earth. She's literally 'Jenny From The Block.' I know that's cliché, but it's true! She's so humble and it's shocking. I expected her to be more high maintenance than she actually is. It's refreshing," added Ne-Yo.

Meanwhile, "World of Dance" had their first cuts for the season last Tuesday, July 18. Five junior contestants are moving on to the divisional finals. These contestants are 14-year-old Eva Igo, 11-year-old Diana Pombo, The Lab, the Mihacevich Sisters and IMMAbeast, IB Times reported.

According to TV Line, the contestants were scored based on performance, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. Each of the categories is equivalent to 20 points each, summing a total of 100 points.

The highest scorer from the junior qualifiers was Igo, who scored a total of 92.5 performing a contemporary piece with "Creep" from Ember Island.

"World of Dance" airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.