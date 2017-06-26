WWE 2017 Latest News, Rumors: John Cena to Form Feud With Roman Reigns or Jinder Mahal in Near Future?

John Cena remains as one of the most bankable names for the World Wrestling Entertainment Network, and fans are already speculating possible feuds for his comeback on July 4 for "SmackDown Live."

Reuters/Danny MoloshokA photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

While most other wrestling stars under the WWE banner are booked for either "Monday Night Raw" or "SmackDown Live," Cena's possible status as a free agent could give him the flexibility to appear in any of the two WWE series, giving him a broader roster of wrestlers to form a new feud with.

Fans are mostly looking forward to his potential match-ups for WWE's pay-per-view events. These matches feature the biggest names worthy of Cena's return, including Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.

Cena recently took to social media to drop a hint on a major feud. Twitter user @Kirstel54 asked the wrestling icon about a possible match. "@JohnCena Would you like to work with @WWERomanReigns soon? #AmericanGrit," the fan added.

John Cena tweeted back, hinting that he might plan to retake his seat as WWE's top talent. "It's his yard...I'd like to prove that wrong," Cena said.

Barring a few issues over Cena's previous WWE brand, his new status as a free agent could get him over to "Monday Night Raw" and a possible feud with Reigns in the near future, according to Bleacher Report.

After Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal looks to be the next big name suitable for a feud with the returning John Cena, according to the International Business Times. That possibility is dependent on Mahal keeping his belt through the WWE Battleground event on July 23.

A Cena-versus-Mahal feud for the WWE Championship title will also bring in a possible match with Baron Corbin. Corbin has earned a WWE Championship Match contract in the recent "Money in the Bank" event, and he could turn that in to challenge Cena should the latter succeed in grabbing the title from Mahal.