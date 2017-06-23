Xbox Games with Gold July 2017 Rumors: 'Injustice: Gods Among Us' Likely on the List of Free Games

With the month of June slowly tapering to its end, Xbox One Games with Gold members are already anticipating the game they will receive for free next month. While Microsoft has yet to officially announce the list of games it will drop for free in July, it is already speculated that "Injustice: Gods Among Us" is one of them.

According to reports, there is a good chance for "Injustice: Gods Among Us" to be dropped as one of the free games in next month's Games with Gold program for Xbox One. After all, it has already been four years since the game was released in the market.

To the uninitiated, "Injustice: Gods Among Us" is a game created by NetherRealm Studios, the same studio behind the popular fighting game series "Mortal Kombat." The game is a 12-chapter single-player mode that features a good array of DC superheroes.

The story mode of the game features an alternate world where Superman goes mad and evil after he mistakenly kills his wife Lois Lane and their unborn son. After the Man of Steel discovers that The Joker is responsible for his mistake of killing Lois Lane and their unborn son, as Batman's nemesis drugged him, he kills him without hesitation.

Four years after the release of "Injustice: Gods Among Us," its sequel, "Injustice 2," was finally released last month and is lauded by critics for its rich single-player content, multiverse mode, and improved fighting features.

Meanwhile, apart from "Injustice: Gods Among Us," it is also suspected that Xbox will include "Dead Space 2," "Fallout 3," "Dishonored: Definitive Edition," and "The Evil Within" on the list of its free games for its Games with Gold program this July. While the list, without question, is worth looking forward to, Games with Gold members are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now as the mentioned titles are nothing but speculations and can only be confirmed once Xbox releases the official list.