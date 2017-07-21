Xbox One X Games: Bethesda to Release 'Enhanced' Versions of 'The Evil Within 2' and 'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus'

Bethesda Softworks Promotional image for "The Evil Within 2."

Two upcoming games from Bethesda Softworks, "The Evil Within 2" and "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," are getting native 4K versions and can be played on the upcoming Xbox One X console.

The news was confirmed through the pages dedicated to the games in Xbox's official website. They indicated that "The Evil Within 2" and "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will have Enhanced versions meant for the Xbox One X that feature support for 4K Ultra High-Definition and will have High-Dynamic Range.

Both games were just announced last month and are also going to launch later this year.

Players of the first "The Evil Within" game will still follow the life of its main protagonist, Detective Sebastian Castellanos.

In the predecessor game, Sebastian's struggle revolved mainly around himself after he was absorbed in a dark supernatural world. However, in the sequel, he will now have to save his daughter who is trapped in the same world and is being held captive by scary enemies.

Developers have already revealed that "The Evil Within 2" will feature new sets of skills to help Sebastian save his daughter. The detective can regain a life or save another person by intentionally going back to a nightmare.

"The Evil Within 2" will be released on Friday, Oct. 13.

On the other hand, Bethesda also introduces "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus." The game will feature an American society in 1961 ruled by the Nazis.

In this sequel, main protagonist BJ Blazkowicz — called "Terror-Billy" by colonizers — wakes up extremely wounded after successfully killing General Deathshead. As soon as he can walk again, he goes back to his duties as a member of the Resistance and finds allies to pursue the mission of eliminating the Nazi colonizers.

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will be released on Friday, Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, the Xbox One X will be released on Nov. 7 and will cost $499.