Xbox One X News: Microsoft Reveals 4K Features Could Only Be Enjoyed by Players Using Next-Gen Gaming Console

According to a report from Stevivor, a Microsoft representative revealed how all the products under the Xbox One line can deal with the large sizes of 4K-supporting games like the "Forza Motorsport 7," which comes with an estimated 100 GB size.

"With the launch of Xbox One X, when it comes to game content our intention is to download the correct assets to the correct console," the representative said.

It was also mentioned that even if the TV used also has a 4K support capability, the game will still depend on the console where it will be played if it will also work with a higher resolution. "This means, regardless of the TV you are playing on, 4K assets will be downloaded to Xbox One X (if available) and the standard 1080p assets will be downloaded to an Xbox One S," the company representative added.

This means it will not have the same features as Sony's PlayStation console, which will allow users to download all the 4K data for all their downloaded game even if they are using a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Also, the company representative revealed that Microsoft will allow developers to possess several tools that will help make all downloads more organized. According to the rep, "We have made available a feature which will give [developers] significant flexibility when it comes to what gets installed on a user's console."

This will reportedly include several language-specific features and lessen the size of the game that is being downloaded.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that the sales of the upcoming Xbox One X could possibly reach up to 17 million units by the year 2021 if the assumption of DFC Intelligence firm turns out to be true.

Despite its $499 price tag, the firm believes that Microsoft will be able to sell a significant number of its upcoming gaming console because of its 4K-supporting capabilities.

The Xbox One X is scheduled for release on Nov. 7.