2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Release Date, Specs News: Street-Legal Sports Car Is Most Powerful 911 Model Ever

Porsche A promotional image for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Following the world premiere of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 30, the German automaker is finally opening up about the upcoming rear-wheel-drive sports car.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS was first seen during Microsoft's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) presentation in early June. It was unveiled as the cover car of the company's upcoming racing title, "Forza Motorsport 7." However, at that time, the automaker opted to refrain from officially confirming the existence of the sports car.

Well, now that the vehicle dubbed as "the most powerful street-legal 911 model of all time" has been unveiled, Porsche is not holding anything back when it comes to its design and technical specifications.

According to the automaker, the new 911 GT2 RS will be powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine that will deliver a whopping 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Compared to its predecessor, it delivers 80 more horsepower and 37 more pound-feet of torque. This allows the sports car to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 2.7 seconds and attain a top track speed of 211 mph.

In order to produce this kind of power, the two-seat sports car also comes with several high-performance components such as larger turbochargers, a new cooling system, a customized GT seven-speed double-clutch transmission and a lightweight titanium exhaust system.

In terms of design, the high-performance vehicle takes after the new 911 GT3 RS. It comes with an aggressive and aerodynamic appearance with large air intakes and a prominent rear wing as well as a magnesium roof panel, carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) front fenders and Bi-Xenon headlights, among others.

Inside, the 911 GT2 RS comes with red Alcantara and black leather upholstery, carbon fiber trimmed surfaces, the GT2 RS Sport steering wheel with shift paddles, full bucket seats with carbon fiber-reinforced backrests and the Porsche Communication Management system.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is available to order with a starting price of $293,200, with an additional $1,050 charge for delivery, processing and handling. It will arrive in U.S. dealers in early 2018. Customers who avail of the sports car will also have the chance to purchase the exclusive 911 GT2 RS Chronograph.