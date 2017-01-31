Angela Simmons Trusting God's Direction

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Angela Simmons is letting over four million fans know that she trusts where God is leading her.

In a social media message, the 29-year-old fashion mogul and television personality posted a graphic image that states, "trust the direction God leads you."

Simmons went on to glorify God when captioning the image.

"Always have. Always will! #GodIsAmazing #Blessed," she wrote.

Mother of four-month-old baby boy Sutton Joseph Tennyson, Simmons has been vocal about her faith for some time.

However, she has been much more vocal about her Christian faith in recent years.

"Well I think with religion, people are just judgmental off the bat. They feel like if you have a relationship with God and Jesus Christ, then you're not allowed to have any fun," she previously told Rolling Out. "I think that's just wrong when people judge others ... especially when you're not supposed to judge anyway. But I deal with it all the time."

The television personality and entrepreneur has had to deal with people's disapproval of some of her revealing clothing choices. However, Simmons focuses more on her faith than her critics.

"People will come up to me and say 'Oh you shouldn't be wearing that skirt.' And I just say 'why not,'" she told previously Rolling Out. "I'm not doing it distastefully, and I'm not being disrespectful. I have my relationship with God, so therefore I don't feel like anyone should judge me. But it's life, and people are going to judge."

Even though she is secure in her relationship with God, Simmons recognizes just how controversial religion can be.

"There's so much controversy surrounding religion, so I just eat it," she said. "At this point, it is what it is, but I know who I am ... and God knows my heart, so I don't take it any further."

Last year, the star of WE TV show "Growing Up Hip Hop" revealed that she included Hillsong's "Broken Vessels (Amazing Grace)" as a part of her morning worship.

"Morning Praises," Simmons captioned the screenshot of the song playing on her Instagram account.

In another Instagram Post, the daughter of rapper, minister and television personality Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons, tweeted about God's provision after posting a graphic image of Ephesians 3:20.

"The Lord will provide for you! #TrustInHim," Simmons captioned the image.