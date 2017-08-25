'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: EP Hints Introduction of All-Girl Team

(Photo: Facebook/CWArrow) A promotional image for The CW's "Arrow" television series.

Fans might see an all-girl mission when "Arrow" returns for season 6 this fall.

Throughout its run, "Arrow" has introduced a lot of female heroes who fought alongside Team Arrow. Viewers have already met the Huntress (Jessica De Gouw), Canary (Caity Lotz), Speedy (Willa Holland), Nyssa (Katrina Law) Black Canary/Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy), but they still have yet to see an all-female mission in the show.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently caught up with TVLine and he revealed that a lady-centric episode of "Arrow" is certainly possible. However, he did note that it could only happen on one condition: Sara (played on "Legends of Tomorrow" by Caity Lotz) should be in it.

"You know, we always talk about that — across all the shows. And it's totally possible," he stated. "But truth be told, I wouldn't want to do it unless we could figure out a way to get Sara in there as well."

He also recalled one of his favorite episodes, adding, "One of my favorite episodes was 406, where we had Speedy, Black Canary and Canary all fighting side-by-side-by side together, and that was a blast. Seeing three badass women was really, really awesome. [An all-girls mission] is on our 'bucket list,' but I really want to figure out a way to get Sara in there as well."

As Fansided points out, the possibility of a female-centered episode is exciting for fans since many have been wanting to see a team made up of the female crime-fighting group, Birds of Prey.

News of the all-girls mission comes after it was confirmed that "The Flash" will be having its own "girls' night out" episode for season 4. "Arrow's" Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) crosses over to "The Flash" for that special run, which is believed to focus on Iris West's (Candice Patton) bachelorette party.

The sixth season of "Arrow" premieres Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.