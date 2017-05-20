ASUS ZenFone AR Release Date, Specs Rumors: Verizon to Exclusively Roll Out Device in Summer

Verizon subscribers will be happy to know that they can have the new ASUS ZenFone AR, while others cannot, since the telecommunications company is offering the handset as an exclusive.

Facebook/ASUSThe ASUS ZenFone AR will be a Verizon exclusive.

Accordng to Android Headlines, Verizon made the big announcement on Thursday. It definitely makes sense that ASUS would want to partner up with Verizon for the ZenFone AR's release. After all, it is one of the biggest mobile service providers in the United States.

For those who are unaware, the upcoming ASUS ZenFone AR boasts impressive specifications. The variant that Verizon will be offering comes with 6 GB of RAM and a whopping 128 GB of internal storage. However, there are also other variants with differing memory, with the largest coming in with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Fans in the United States will have to settle for second best, though.

Display-wise, the upcoming handset will have a 5.7-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. Under the hood, it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and an Adreno 530 GPU. The operating system is believed to be the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, though there has also been talk of the Android O coming with it.

In terms of cameras, the ASUS ZenFone AR comes with a 23-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. It also has a vapor cooling system designed to keep the device from overheating, especially since it is equipped with technology from Daydream and Tango. Additionally, it is expected to be compatible with Google's augmented-reality and virtual reality platforms.

Android Authority notes that the ASUS ZenFone AR is different because it is the first smartphone to incorporate both the Daydream and Tango technologies into one. Apart from that, the handset is also history-making because it is the first to come with 8 GB of RAM--something that was unheard of in the past.

The ASUS ZenFone AR, first introduced in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, is set for a summer release. An exact date has yet to be specified.