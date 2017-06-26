Bella Hadid and Drake Dating Rumors: Supermodel Seen Leaving Los Angeles Club with Canadian Rapper

Drake might be the new man in Bella Hadid's life.

Wikimedia Commons/LOVE MagazineBella Hadid is reportedly dating singer Drake.

The "More Life" rapper was spotted leaving a club in L.A. with Hadid last week, according to reports. The two celebrities were seen leaving The Nice Guy lounge in West Hollywood at around 3:3.0. am separately, but onlookers said that they both got into one of Drake's vehicles together. It's not clear whether they headed to the same destination after they left.

Drake has been linked to different artists in recent months. He was previously rumored to be dating Jennifer Lopez and budding singer Jorja Smith, but he neither confirmed nor denied any of the reports. An insider recently told Hollywood Life that Drake is not in a serious relationship with anyone at the moment.

"He's not a one-girl guy and though he was flirting with Bella all night, it wasn't a date," the source stated. "She didn't receive any advances from Drake nor did they take it to another level. They both think that they're attractive but dating or hooking up is not happening. They are just friends."

Hadid previously dated The Weekend until their split in 2016. Although the "Can't Feel My Face" singer has since moved on with Selena Gomez, this is the first time Hadid is being linked to another man. Despite their breakup, Hadid said she and The Weekend remained on good terms.

"There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance," the supermodel said, referring to her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut walk in November.

Drake is currently busy expanding his "More Life" playlist project , while Hadid was seen traveling out of town last Thursday.

Reps for Drake or Hadid have yet to comment on the duo's rumored relationship.