'Berserk (2016)' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: Guts Faces a Legion of Trolls; Is His Dragonslayer Enough to Finish the Task?

Guts and his crew are about to face a horde of trolls in the next episode of "Berserk (2016)" season 2. Will they be able to help clear Morgan's village off these creatures, or will their overwhelming number be too much for even the Black Swordsman to handle?

Berserk Official Anime WebsitePromotional image for season 2 of the Japanese anime series "Berserk."

At the end of the previous episode, Morgan came back to his village of Enoch to find his people burying two dead bodies, the victims of the latest troll attack. This time, however, the trolls did not only kill those who have tried to subdue them, but they have also taken a woman named Hannah with them as a hostage. It was then that Morgan introduced his companions to his fellow villagers, saying that they were there to help them get rid of the trolls.

However, while Guts' crew seems confident enough now that they have all been armed with elemental weapons that can better fight off the trolls, the official trailer teases that it will still not be an easy task as the trolls seem to be multiplying in number. Why has the village let such a huge number of trolls lord over them for so long? Did these trolls specifically choose Enoch Village as their feeding ground, or is Enoch just one of the many other random villages that they frequent for their meals?

Flora has also given Guts and Casca a temporary reprieve from the curse of the Brand of Sacrifice through a talisman rune drawn over their brands by her apprentice Schierke. This should help them, as well as the rest of their crew, to stay focused on the task at hand without having to fear the nightly creatures that usually haunt Guts and Casca.

Schierke have also tried to offer Guts the Axe of Gnomes to use against the trolls, but Guts preferred to stick with his Dragonslayer. Will he come to regret this decision, or will his ever-reliable sword be enough to take a horde of trolls down?

"Berserk (2016)" season 2 episode 6, which is also the 18th overall episode, airs on Friday, May 5, at 10 p.m. JST on WOWOW.