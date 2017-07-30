'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News, Air Date: HBO Boss Casey Bloys Provides Update

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI The female cast of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' from left to right: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon.

Fans of "Big Little Lies" have their fingers crossed for a second season. However, HBO programming president Casey Bloys has said that a decision has yet to be finalized.

Bloys appeared at the Television Critics Association press tour recently and revealed that they are still talking about a possible second season.

"I'm hopeful because Lianne Moriarty, the book author, is thinking about it," Bloys shared with Deadline at the press tour. "These characters have lives past the book as written, so we'll see."

But fans are not the only ones clamoring for a season 2. Stars and executive producers Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have also been very vocal about wanting to make another season. Both actresses love their respective characters and would like to see where their stories go.

It was previously revealed that Kidman and Witherspoon have been talking to Moriarty about possible storylines. Fellow executive producer David E. Kelley is also open about making a second season.

However, they may have to convince Jean-Marc Vallee to return. Vallee directed the first season of the show and believes that "Big Little Lies" should end with only one season.

"First, we have to see the material and if it's worth everybody's time. If it is, then the conversation of directors [will happen]," Bloys said (via Entertainment Tonight). "I understand why Jean-Marc feels [that way]. He did that. He's doing another show for us, all eight episodes. But Nicole and Reese can be very persuasive."

Apart from Kidman and Witherspoon, Alexander Skarsgard is also interested in reprising his role as Perry Wright. It can be recalled that Perry died in the first season, but Skarsgard has a couple of ideas on how he can return.

"Well, we can do a prequel," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. He also suggested having a murderous twin sister named Terry who arrives in Monterey to wreak havoc.

HBO has yet to make a final decision on the fate of "Big Little Lies." Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.