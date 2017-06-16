'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: Executive Producer, Cast Members Hopeful for Second Season

"Big Little Lies" was only meant to run for one season, but it looks like there may be hope for a second one if executive producer David E. Kelley is to be believed.

REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHENicole Kidman is hopeful for a 'Big Little Lies' season 2.

Kelley, who also served as a writer on the show, admitted that there is a chance "Big Little Lies" could see a second season.

"We never planned on it. It's possible," Kelley said (via Variety). "There's a lot of talk and thought being put into it now, but it was not something we planned on. It was conceived as a one-off."

Kelley further explained that the actors attached to the show were only signed on for one year. After all, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Alex Skarsgård all had other commitments in their schedules.

Additionally, since they never intended to extend the show beyond season 1, they did not really set up any plotlines for the characters to explore further.

"The irony is the reason we assumed it would be a one-off, because of all this major talent, they're at the forefront now of wanting that second season," Kelley said.

Kidman admitted as much when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight. "Reese [Witherspoon] and I really want it to [happen]," the Academy Award-winning actress said. "We've always said we only want to do it if it can really warrant it."

Meanwhile, Witherspoon is also looking forward to the possibility of a second season. She had previously made it known that she has been discussing potential storylines with author Lianne Moriarty, along with Kidman. For those who are unaware, Moriarty wrote the novel of the same name from which the show is based. Both actresses have expressed their love for their characters and the story itself.

HBO has yet to order a second season for "Big Little Lies."