'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Spoilers News: Anime to Feature an Original Story

New details about "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" have been revealed in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

YouTube/Studio PierrotA screenshot of Boruto in action from the trailer for "Boruto: Naruto the Movie"

Originally, it was announced that the "Naruto Shippuden" sequel will be based on the ongoing "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" manga, but it looks like there is a change of plans.

Based on the publication, the anime will feature a story that will be brand new to fans who follow the spinoff manga and watched "Boruto: Naruto the Movie," which is the subject of the initial chapters released for the said manga.

However, Saiyan Island pointed out that the manga featured in its beginning original scenes that showed what Boruto is up to a few years down the line and that is the younger Uzumaki fighting an enemy by the name Kawaki.

Whether or not this is the original story that the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" anime will feature as mentioned in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine remains to be seen.

Fans hope that it will be something else entirely so that those who have already seen the movie and have read the manga will have more things to look forward to.

Either way, it looks like fans will be treated with something new in the small-screen adaptation of the story of Naruto Uzumaki's go-getting son.

The "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" anime will premiere in April. More details about the sequel should be revealed as the premiere date draws near.

At the moment, "Naruto Shippuden" is tackling a story arc centered on Shikamaru and his journey to the Land of Silence following a secret task given to him by Kakashi.

It will run up to mid-February and should be followed by a new story arc based on Naruto and Hinata's wedding and Kakashi's quest to make sure the people the happy couple invited will be there bearing gifts despite their busy schedules.