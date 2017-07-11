A Christian Revival in the UK!

J.John, a Christian activist and author who has spoken before audiences in 69 different countries on six continents, has been promoting his JustOne event on social media. The Saturday event will include performances from artists such as Matt Redman and Hillsong London.

People are being encouraged to bring "just one" person, be it a relative, a friend, neighbor or colleague, with 20,000 people expected to hear "how the Good News of Jesus can transform lives and bring purpose."

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/j-john-lead-largest-evangelistic-event-uk-since-billy-graham-32-years-ago-191098/